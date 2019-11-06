https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Brown-lifts-Seattle-past-Pacific-Lutheran-98-64-14812881.php
Brown lifts Seattle past Pacific Lutheran 98-64
SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown registered 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Seattle routed Pacific Lutheran 98-64 on Tuesday night.
Seattle opened the game on an 18-2 run, extended it to 28-7 and led 47-23 at the break.
Delante Jones had 15 points for Seattle. Trey Hopkins added 11 points. Jordan Dallas had 10 points. Brown made 8 of 10 shots.
Leighton Kingma had 10 points for the Lutes.
Seattle plays Washington State on the road on Thursday.
