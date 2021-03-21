Brown leads Michigan to 87-66 win over Florida Gulf Coast DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 5:22 p.m.
1 of5 Michigan guard Naz Hilmon, right, goes up for a shot against Florida Gulf Coast guard Tyra Cox, center, and Emma List, left, during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University of Texas San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday March 21, 2021. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Michigan forward Naz Hilmon (00) jumps the opening tip-off against Florida Gulf Coast guard Kierstan Bell (1) during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University of Texas San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday March 21, 2021. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Florida Gulf Coast guard TK Morehouse (4) drives the ball against Michigan during the first quarter of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University of Texas San Antonio Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday March 21, 2021. Michael Thomas/AP Show More Show Less
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan at one point, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast 87-66 on Sunday in a first-round game of the women's NCAA Tournament.
Michigan (15-5) will play Tennessee in the second round on Tuesday. It's the third straight NCAAs that the Wolverines have reached the second round.