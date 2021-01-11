Brooks scores 21 points, Grizzlies beat Cavaliers 101-91 BRIAN DULIK, Associated Press Jan. 11, 2021 Updated: Jan. 11, 2021 10:39 p.m.
1 of5 Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, center, battles for the ball with Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, left, and Brandon Clarke in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro (35) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond, left, and Memphis Grizzlies' Jonas Valanciunas, right, battle for the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Memphis Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Andre Drummond (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, left, is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr., second from left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Cleveland. Cavaliers' Dean Wade, second from right, and Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton, right, watch. Tony Dejak/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — Dillon Brooks had 21 points and seven rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies recovered after blowing a 16-point lead to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91 on Monday night.
Brandon Clarke scored 15 points and Tyus Jones had 13 points, seven assists and three steals for the Grizzlies, who won their second straight and improved to 3-1 on the road. Kyle Anderson added eight points, six rebounds and nine assists.