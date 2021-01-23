Brooks, Boston help Kentucky beat LSU 82-69, end 3-game skid Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 9:01 p.m.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. had 13 of his season-high 15 points in the first half, Brandon Boston Jr. added 13 of his 18 points in the second half, and Kentucky trailed for just 15 seconds in its 82-69 win over LSU 82-69 on Saturday night to snap a three-game skid.
Kentucky (5-9, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), which had a six-game losing streak earlier this season, got a much-needed win in the first of a five-game stretch against Top-40 teams. The Wildcats avoided their third four-game slide under coach John Calipari.