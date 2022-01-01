Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 28 37.0 304-580 .524 53-139 175-199 .879 836 29.9
Harden 29 36.6 188-451 .417 72-212 202-232 .871 650 22.4
Mills 33 30.6 165-371 .445 110-255 26-29 .897 466 14.1
Aldridge 26 23.7 153-270 .567 12-33 43-51 .843 361 13.9
Harris 14 30.2 56-124 .452 41-88 5-6 .833 158 11.3
Duke 5 27.2 17-47 .362 2-14 7-9 .778 43 8.6
Edwards 5 25.4 18-40 .450 7-17 0-0 .000 43 8.6
Claxton 14 21.4 52-80 .650 0-0 12-22 .545 116 8.3
Brown 27 22.9 82-172 .477 8-28 17-21 .810 189 7.0
Griffin 25 20.9 59-161 .366 16-78 29-41 .707 163 6.5
Bembry 29 20.0 75-126 .595 12-25 10-21 .476 172 5.9
Thomas 24 15.1 56-145 .386 13-57 17-21 .810 142 5.9
Johnson 21 19.0 46-95 .484 5-19 6-16 .375 103 4.9
Millsap 23 10.9 28-79 .354 6-26 12-17 .706 74 3.2
Sharpe 10 6.2 13-22 .591 1-3 4-11 .364 31 3.1
Galloway 4 14.5 5-13 .385 2-8 0-0 .000 12 3.0
Ennis 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Carter 29 11.8 24-88 .273 20-69 3-4 .750 71 2.4
Harrison 2 11.5 2-6 .333 0-2 0-0 .000 4 2.0
Gabriel 1 1.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 33 240.8 1345-2877 .468 381-1075 568-700 .811 3639 110.3
OPPONENTS 33 240.8 1294-3030 .427 382-1217 552-696 .793 3522 106.7

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 14 205 219 7.8 162 5.8 50 1 17 91 24
Harden 28 210 238 8.2 285 9.8 74 0 41 143 20
Mills 10 59 69 2.1 84 2.5 45 0 20 37 8
Aldridge 38 112 150 5.8 23 .9 47 0 10 20 31
Harris 5 51 56 4.0 14 1.0 31 0 7 16 2
Duke 18 18 36 7.2 7 1.4 14 0 6 3 4
Edwards 9 16 25 5.0 6 1.2 6 0 3 6 3
Claxton 20 50 70 5.0 12 .9 34 0 5 10 19
Brown 34 84 118 4.4 33 1.2 72 0 33 18 11
Griffin 31 93 124 5.0 53 2.1 59 0 14 13 11
Bembry 19 74 93 3.2 37 1.3 67 0 26 22 17
Thomas 4 46 50 2.1 27 1.1 12 0 9 12 4
Johnson 19 65 84 4.0 39 1.9 49 0 10 15 10
Millsap 25 54 79 3.4 23 1.0 47 0 5 10 8
Sharpe 14 15 29 2.9 0 .0 7 0 2 8 3
Galloway 1 7 8 2.0 5 1.3 5 0 0 5 0
Ennis 2 3 5 2.5 0 .0 0 0 1 0 1
Carter 6 40 46 1.6 30 1.0 31 0 10 13 8
Harrison 1 3 4 2.0 3 1.5 3 0 1 2 1
Gabriel 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 298 1206 1504 45.6 843 25.5 653 1 220 471 185
OPPONENTS 370 1130 1500 45.5 733 22.2 655 1 260 429 159
