Brooklyn 128, Washington 86

Durant 10-21 6-6 28, O'Neale 5-9 0-0 13, Claxton 9-10 0-0 18, Harris 3-5 0-0 8, Sumner 3-7 4-4 11, Ma.Morris 1-4 0-0 3, Watanabe 6-8 0-0 14, Sharpe 0-1 0-0 0, Duke Jr. 5-8 1-1 11, Mills 2-4 0-0 5, Thomas 6-13 3-3 17. Totals 50-90 14-14 128.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title