Brooklyn 120, Atlanta 116

Griffin 4-11 1-2 10, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Capela 6-11 3-4 15, A.Holiday 2-5 0-0 4, Young 12-25 7-7 33, Okongwu 3-4 0-0 6, Culver 1-2 2-2 4, J.Holiday 0-2 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 12-18 0-0 31, Forrest 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 46-92 14-16 116.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title