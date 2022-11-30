Brooklyn 113, Washington 107

Avdija 3-7 1-2 7, Kuzma 10-25 3-4 25, Porzingis 8-14 9-14 27, Beal 9-20 6-9 25, Mo.Morris 2-6 0-0 4, Gill 0-1 0-0 0, Kispert 3-5 1-2 8, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 1-4 0-0 2, Goodwin 1-5 3-3 5. Totals 39-89 23-34 107.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title