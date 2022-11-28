Brooklyn 109, Orlando 102

Bol 10-15 1-3 24, Houstan 1-4 0-0 3, Banchero 9-17 5-10 24, F.Wagner 8-16 2-3 21, G.Harris 7-12 1-1 19, Schofield 1-2 0-0 3, M.Wagner 0-2 2-2 2, Hampton 1-7 0-0 2, K.Harris 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 38-80 13-22 102.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title