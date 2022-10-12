Brooklyn 107, Milwaukee 97

Durant 7-17 3-4 19, O'Neale 3-4 0-0 7, Claxton 7-8 2-6 16, Irving 8-19 3-4 23, Simmons 3-5 1-4 7, Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Watanabe 2-3 0-0 6, Sharpe 5-6 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 5-10 1-1 11, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 43-84 12-22 107.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title