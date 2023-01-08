Brooklyn 102, Miami 101

Durant 5-11 6-7 17, O'Neale 3-10 1-1 8, Claxton 6-8 1-2 13, Irving 10-21 3-4 29, Simmons 2-4 0-0 4, Warren 4-9 0-0 10, Harris 2-2 0-0 4, Watanabe 1-1 0-0 3, Curry 6-9 1-1 14. Totals 39-75 12-15 102.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title