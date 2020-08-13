Broncos add tackle experience with signing of Demar Dotson

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado (AP) — The Denver Broncos added a veteran offensive tackle in Demar Dotson to plug an experience gap following Ja’Wuan James ’ decision to opt out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus.

Dotson, who spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed a one-year deal with Denver.

In a corresponding move Wednesday, the Broncos waived defensive lineman Jonathan Harris with a non-football injury designation.

Elijah Wilkinson is expected to get the majority of snaps at right tackle, just like he did last year when James missed 13 game with a balky knee after signing a big free agent contract that included $32 million guaranteed.

James was among more than 60 NFL players who opted out of a season the league is going forward with during the pandemic.

In Dotson, the Broncos get a 34-year-old veteran who has started 106 games in the NFL and played in 130, all with the Buccaneers, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009 out of Southern Miss, where he played basketball.

All but five of Doston's starts have been at right tackle.

Wilkinson was set for a training camp battle with Garett Bolles for the left tackle job, but James' decision put an end to that competition. A similar situation occurred a year ago when James missed most of training camp and Wilkinson was pressed into duty on the right side.

Wilkinson, a fourth-year pro, appeared in 15 games last season, including a dozen starts at right tackle. He has played in 36 games with 19 starts over his three years in Denver, where he signed as a college free agent out of UMass in 2016.

