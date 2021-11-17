Brockington, Hunter help Iowa St. beat Alabama St. 68-60

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Tyrese Hunter scored nine of his 19 points in the final 96 seconds and Iowa State held on for a 68-60 win over Alabama State on Tuesday night.

Brockington grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed 3-point shot by Hunter and threw down a dunk. Hunter, on the ensuing possession, jumped into the passing lane for a steal that he took the other way and finished through contact on a fast-break dunk. His and-1 free throw pushed the lead to 61-53 with 1:36 to play.