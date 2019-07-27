Broadhurst tops Senior British Open, Watson bidding farewell

Tom Watson before announced his retirement from the Senior Open championships and the US senior Championships, during day three of the Senior Open golf tournament at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, at Lytham, Britain, Saturday July 27, 2019. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) less Tom Watson before announced his retirement from the Senior Open championships and the US senior Championships, during day three of the Senior Open golf tournament at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, at ... more Photo: Peter Byrne, AP Photo: Peter Byrne, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Broadhurst tops Senior British Open, Watson bidding farewell 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England (AP) — Englishman Paul Broadhurst birdied two of the last three holes Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Senior British Open, which will be Tom Watson's final appearance at the tournament.

Broadhurst had four birdies and a bogey in his third-round 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for a 5-under 205 total. American Woody Austin (68) is second.

Three-time champion Watson shot 2-over 72 and is tied for 55th at 6 over.

After the round, the 69-year-old American announced he wouldn't be playing at the event again. In his 18 appearances, he has never missed the cut.

"I've thought quite long and hard about the decision I've made," Watson said. "It has to do with really a pretty sensible assessment of how I play the game now. I don't have the tools in the toolbox. I've mentioned that before, that sometimes you lose the tools in the toolbox. I just don't have enough tools in the toolbox to really compete successfully."

Watson is one of only three golfers to have won both the Senior British Open and the British Open, where he triumphed five times. Watson also said he won't play the U.S. Senior Open again though he was not planning to retire completely.

"I'm basically declaring now that this is my last Open Championship, Senior Open Championship," Watson said. "And I'm also going to hang up the spikes in the U.S. Senior Open."

In June, Watson finished his 17th U.S. Senior Open at 2-under 278 by closing with a 68. It was the third time in that edition Watson had shot his age or better.

Overnight leader Wes Short Jr. finished with a 3-over 73 Saturday and is tied for third with another American Ken Duke (70), one stroke behind Austin.

Germany's Bernhard Langer (70) was a further stroke back.

Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez had a round to forget with a triple-bogey on the par-5 seventh and a double-bogey to post 74. The Spaniard is tied for 27th at 3 over.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports