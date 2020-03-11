Britton hit on right wrist by line drive, to undergo tests

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton was hit on his right wrist by a line drive during a simulated game Wednesday and will undergo tests at a hospital.

Britton was pitching in his second inning when he got hurt on the drive off the bat of Erik Kratz. The 32-year-old left-hander walked off the mound and to shallow left field while holding his wrist. He kept his right arm still and appeared to be in pain while walking off the field with athletic trainer Gene Monahan.

Up until that point, it had been a good day on the injury front for the Yankees.

Giancarlo Stanton faced pitching for the first time since straining his right calf on Feb. 26 and hit an opposite-field homer to right off Britton. Stanton is expected to be sidelined until April.

Left-hander James Paxton resumed a throwing program in his rehabilitation from Feb. 5 back surgery and said he felt great and had no pain. He made 25 throws at 60 feet.

Paxton said his best-case scenario is for a mid-May return.

