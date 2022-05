DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Brittany Force won Top Fuel class in the Virginia NHRA Nationals on Sunday and John Force Racing teammate Robert Hight took the Funny Car crown at Virginia Motorsports Park.

Force beat four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence with a 3.770-second pass at 334.07 mph for her third victory of the season and 14th overall. The points leader set both ends of the track record in qualifying.