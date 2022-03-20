Brissett leads Pacers past Trail Blazers 129-98

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and the Indiana Pacers cruised past the Portland Trail Blazers 129-98 Sunday.

Brissett sank 8 of 10 shots and all six free throws, and he led Indiana with nine rebounds. Terry Taylor and Jalen Smith each scored 17 points for the Pacers, who led the entire game. Lance Stephenson had 11 assists.

The Trail Blazers have lost 10 of 11, including four in a row. Josh Hart led them with 26 points, hitting 11 of 13 shots. Trendon Watford scored 17 points, Drew Eubanks had 12, and Kris Dunn and Ben McLemore each had 11.

Hart scored 14 of his points in the third quarter as Portland held a 34-25 lead to close the deficit to 94-82 after three quarters. However, the Pacers were able to expand their lead in fourth quarter with a 35-16 advantage.

The Pacers led by 25 points in the first half before settling for a 69-48 halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow was sidelined with soreness in his right Achilles tendon. ... Watford scored in double figures for the eighth straight game. Watford, a rookie from LSU, also had eight rebounds and three assists.

Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon sat out for rest, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. ... Chris Duarte missed his second consecutive game with a sore left big toe. ... With Brogdon and Duarte out, Anderson got the start after signing a 10-day contract Thursday.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Detroit on Monday to close five-game road trip.

Pacers: Hosts Sacramento on Wednesday.

