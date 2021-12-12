Brink scores career-high 25, No. 4 Stanford beats Pacific JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2021
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, and No. 4 Stanford ran away from Pacific in the third quarter for a 91-62 win Sunday.
Lexie Hull added 16 points and three blocks for the Cardinal (6-2). She scored nine during Stanford's 25-point third quarter.