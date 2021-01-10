Brees, Saints pull away late for 21-9 playoff win over Bears BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 8:05 p.m.
1 of5 New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after a touchdown by Alvin Kamara in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes under pressure from Chicago Bears defensive tackle John Jenkins (90) in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after a touchdown by Alvin Kamara in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Butch Dill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is pursued by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo (50) after catching a pass in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Brett Duke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 A New Orleans Saints fan holds a sign with Super Bowl aspirations in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Brett Duke/AP Show More Show Less
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees will get to celebrate his 42nd birthday by preparing for a playoff game that will also feature the one active NFL quarterback older than him.
Brees completed 28 of 39 passes for 265 yards, connecting with Michael Thomas and Latavius Murray for touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Chicago Bears 21-9 in an NFC wild-card game Sunday.