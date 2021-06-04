Brazil wins World Cup qualifier amid crisis off the pitch MAURICIO SAVARESE, AP Sports Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 11:48 p.m.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Amid a possible player revolt, Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 on Friday to win its fifth consecutive match in South American World Cup qualifying.
It now leads the round-robin tournament with 15 points, four ahead of second-place Argentina. It appears all but certain that Brazil will qualify for one of the four direct South American spots for Qatar 2022.
Written By
MAURICIO SAVARESE