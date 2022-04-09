Braves get rings, beat Reds 2-1 behind scoreless Wright CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer April 9, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday night.
Atlanta won its second straight following an opening-day loss, moving over .500 at 2-1. Last year, the Braves didn't have a winning record until they were 57-56 on Aug. 8. They sprinted to their first title since 1995, capped by a six-game Series victory over the Houston Astros.