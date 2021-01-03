Brady throws for 4 TDs, Bucs pull away from Falcons 44-27 FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer Jan. 3, 2021 Updated: Jan. 3, 2021 4:35 p.m.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns Sunday, helping the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a 44-27 regular season-ending win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The victory, which means the Bucs (11-5) will face the NFC East champion, Washington or the Giants, on the road in the club’s first postseason game in 13 years, may have come with a steep cost.