Brady picked off twice in 1st; Bucs lose to Washington 29-19 STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 4:12 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws under pressure from Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Mark Tenally/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws under pressure from Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass/AP
Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) celebrates his interception of a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass/AP
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young uses crutches on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrate after connecting for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Patrick Semansky/AP
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) is helped off the field by guard Brandon Scherff (75) after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass/AP
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) is attended to after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Mark Tenally/AP
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) is attended to after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass/AP
12 of12
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter as part of an implosion by the reigning Super Bowl champions, contributing to Washington upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-19 Sunday while losing Chase Young to injury.
Tampa Bay lost a second consecutive game on either side of its bye week and was dealt an extra blow in the last minute when nose tackle Vita Vea was carted off with an injury on the final play of a 19-play, 80-yard drive over 10:26 that sealed the victory for Washington (3-6).