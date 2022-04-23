Brad Miller single, replay, help Rangers edge A's 2-0 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press April 23, 2022 Updated: April 23, 2022 7:13 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Brad Miller hit a key single in the eighth inning that drove in two runs after a replay review initiated by the umpires, and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0 on Saturday.
The winning rally started when Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun chased Frankie Montas (2-2) with consecutive one-out singles. After Domingo Acevedo retired pinch-hitter Jonah Heim on a groundout, Miller lined a 1-1 pitch to left.
