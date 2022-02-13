Boyle puts scalding Penguins ahead in 4-2 win over Devils ALLAN KREDA, Associated Press Feb. 13, 2022
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brian Boyle scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry made 28 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept rolling with a 4-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Mike Matheson, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their third straight overall and sixth straight on the road. Pittsburgh improved to 7-1-3 in its last 11 games.