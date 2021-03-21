Boyd has 18 to lead No. 1 Wolfpack over 16 seed NC A&T 79-58 KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 7:02 p.m.
North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) tries to shoot against North Carolina A&T players during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021.
North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) shoots against North Carolina A&T's Jasmen Walton (0) and Jayla Jones-Pack (31) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021.
North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) passes the ball past North Carolina A&T's Shayla Nelson (23) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Deja Winters, left, and North Carolina State's Jada Boyd, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021.
North Carolina A&T's Jayla Jones-Pack, top left, shoot against Camille Hobby (41) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021.
8 of8
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 15 of her 18 points in the second half to help top-seeded North Carolina State overcome a slow start and coast to a 79-58 win over 16 seed NC A&T in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
N.C. State (21-2) was making its fourth straight tournament appearance and 26th overall, but earned a No. 1 seed for the first time.