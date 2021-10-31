Bowman wins as tension builds ahead of NASCAR title race

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — The desperation of NASCAR's playoffs erupted Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, where non-playoff driver Alex Bowman spun Denny Hamlin to set up an overtime victory in a wild finish for the final spot in the championship finale.
Hamlin led 103 laps and was out front with six to go when Bowman, who was not eligible to move on to the championship, wiggled and bumped Hamlin out of his way. It sent the race into overtime and Bowman held off Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski to win.