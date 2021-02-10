Bowman, Byron give Hendrick sweep of Daytona 500 front row JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 9:12 p.m.
1 of9 Driver Alex Bowman (48) kicks up sparks as he runs during a NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying session Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bowman took the pole position for Sunday running of the race. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Driver William Byron (24) runs during a NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying session Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Byron will start in the second position for Sunday's race. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Driver Bubba Wallace (23) runs during a NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying session Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Wallace qualified fourth for Sunday's race. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Driver Aric Almirola (10) runs during a NASCAR Daytona 500 qualifying session Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Almirola qualified third for Sunday's race. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Denny Hamlin, left, and Kyle Busch joke around in the garages during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Christopher Bell waits in his garage before the start of a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports once again dominated Daytona 500 qualifying with a sweep of the front row for its 14th pole and sixth in the last seven years.
Alex Bowman posted a lap at 191.261 mph Wednesday night at Daytona International Speedway to earn the top starting spot for the second time in his career. It's the fourth consecutive year Bowman will start from the front row.