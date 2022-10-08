Bournemouth rallies to beat Leicester with Foley watching on

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth’s prospective new owner Bill Foley watched from the stands as the club mounted a second-half comeback to beat struggling Leicester 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The American businessman is reportedly close to completing a 120-million pound ($133 million) takeover from current owner Maxim Denim and was on hand at Vitality Stadium to watch quickfire goals from Philip Billing and Ryan Christie seal the win for Bournemouth.