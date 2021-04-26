Bounceback: Freeman hits 3-run homer, Braves beat Cubs 8-7 PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 11 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves woke up offensively after a grim doubleheader, overcoming a grand slam by Kris Bryant to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Monday night.
The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit over 14 innings. Madison Bumgarner held Atlanta without a hit in his seven-inning victory, though it did not qualify as an official no-hitter.