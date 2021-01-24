Boston's finishes strong, No. 4 So. Carolina tops LSU 69-65

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Other than bright yellow and orange braids tied in a ponytail that dangled against the back of South Carolina forward Aliya Boston's jersey, there wasn't much to set the AP preseason All-American apart from her LSU competitors for most of the first three quarters.
And then, as a closely contested game entered its late stages, the 6-foot-5 Boston was a powerful presence under both baskets, and a big reason the fourth-ranked Gamecocks' winning streak increased to nine games.