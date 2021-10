Red sox sixth. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Rafael Devers flies out to right center field to Juan Soto. J.D. Martinez singles to left field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Hunter Renfroe homers to center field. J.D. Martinez scores. Xander Bogaerts scores. Bobby Dalbec homers to left field. Christian Vazquez flies out to deep right field to Juan Soto. Eduardo Rodriguez grounds out to shortstop, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 4, Nationals 0.

Nationals seventh. Yadiel Hernandez pinch-hitting for Alberto Baldonado. Yadiel Hernandez grounds out to second base, Kike Hernandez to Bobby Dalbec. Lane Thomas pops out to shallow right field to Kike Hernandez. Alcides Escobar homers to left field. Juan Soto walks. Josh Bell singles to shallow right field. Juan Soto out at third.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Nationals 1.

Nationals eighth. Keibert Ruiz flies out to left field to Kyle Schwarber. Jordy Mercer homers to left field. Carter Kieboom grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Andrew Stevenson doubles to deep center field. Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hitting for Patrick Murphy. Ryan Zimmerman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 4, Nationals 2.