Boston U. 68, Merrimack 54

Zink 1-4 0-0 2, Harper 5-7 2-4 15, Tate 2-6 2-2 8, Tynen 1-4 0-0 2, Whyte 5-13 1-2 12, Brittain-Watts 5-6 0-0 12, Chimezie 4-5 0-0 8, Morales 2-4 3-3 7, Brewster 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 8-11 68.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title