Boston U. 66, Loyola (Md.) 53

Dike 3-4 1-7 7, Faure 2-2 2-2 6, Andrews 1-4 0-0 3, K.Jones 7-12 0-0 16, Perry 0-7 0-0 0, Kuzemka 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 2-3 0-0 5, V.Ilic 3-5 0-1 6, Alexander 2-4 0-0 4, Commander 1-1 1-3 3, Gibbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 4-13 53.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title