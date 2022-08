This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox released Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday, ending the outfielder's second stint with the team.

Bradley is batting .210 with three homers and 29 RBIs in 92 games this season. Bradley's release left the Red Sox with 39 players on their 40-man roster.