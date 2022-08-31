Boston-Minnesota Runs

Red sox third. Kevin Plawecki singles to left field. Tommy Pham singles to left field. Kevin Plawecki to third. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Tommy Pham to second. Xander Bogaerts homers to left field. Alex Verdugo scores. Tommy Pham scores. Kevin Plawecki scores. Rafael Devers flies out to center field to Gilberto Celestino. J.D. Martinez homers to left field. Trevor Story singles to deep right field. Kike Hernandez lines out to left field to Kyle Garlick. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 5, Twins 0.

Twins third. Nick Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec. Gilberto Celestino flies out to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Sandy Leon singles to shallow left field. Luis Arraez homers to right field. Sandy Leon scores. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Wacha to Bobby Dalbec.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 5, Twins 2.

Red sox sixth. Kevin Plawecki doubles to deep left field. Tommy Pham strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Xander Bogaerts doubles to shallow right field. Kevin Plawecki scores. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Twins 2.

Twins seventh. Nick Gordon doubles to deep left center field. Gilberto Celestino grounds out to first base to Bobby Dalbec. Nick Gordon to third. Gary Sanchez pinch-hitting for Sandy Leon. Gary Sanchez walks. Luis Arraez out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Kike Hernandez. Nick Gordon scores. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Twins 3.

Twins eighth. Jose Miranda strikes out swinging. Max Kepler singles to center field. Jake Cave pinch-hitting for Kyle Garlick. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Gio Urshela singles to right field. Max Kepler to third. Nick Gordon doubles to deep right field, tagged out at third, Alex Verdugo to Rafael Devers. Gio Urshela scores. Max Kepler scores.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Twins 5.