Boston-Minnesota Runs

Twins second. Willians Astudillo pops out to shallow infield to Bobby Dalbec. Miguel Sano walks. Jake Cave reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Miguel Sano to second. Throwing error by Bobby Dalbec. Ryan Jeffers singles to right field. Jake Cave to second. Miguel Sano to third. JT Riddle reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ryan Jeffers to second. Jake Cave to third. Miguel Sano out at home. Luis Arraez singles to right field. JT Riddle to third. Ryan Jeffers scores. Jake Cave scores. Jorge Polanco walks. Luis Arraez to second. Nelson Cruz grounds out to second base, Christian Arroyo to Bobby Dalbec.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Twins 2, Red sox 0.