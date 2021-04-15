Boston-Minnesota Runs

Twins second. Willians Astudillo pops out to shallow infield to Bobby Dalbec. Miguel Sano walks. Jake Cave reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Miguel Sano to second. Throwing error by Bobby Dalbec. Ryan Jeffers singles to right field. Jake Cave to second. Miguel Sano to third. JT Riddle reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Ryan Jeffers to second. Jake Cave to third. Miguel Sano out at home. Luis Arraez singles to right field. JT Riddle to third. Ryan Jeffers scores. Jake Cave scores. Jorge Polanco walks. Luis Arraez to second. Nelson Cruz grounds out to second base, Christian Arroyo to Bobby Dalbec.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Twins 2, Red sox 0.

Twins sixth. Miguel Sano homers to left field. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow right field, Christian Arroyo to Bobby Dalbec. Ryan Jeffers called out on strikes. JT Riddle grounds out to second base, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 3, Red sox 0.

Red sox eighth. Christian Arroyo hit by pitch. Hunter Renfroe walks. Franchy Cordero flies out to Kyle Garlick. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez pinch-hitting for Kike Hernandez. Marwin Gonzalez walks. Hunter Renfroe to second. Christian Arroyo to third. Alex Verdugo doubles to shallow left field. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Hunter Renfroe scores. Christian Arroyo scores. Xander Bogaerts is intentionally walked. Rafael Devers called out on strikes.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 3, Twins 3.

Twins ninth. Luis Arraez singles to center field. Jorge Polanco hit by pitch. Luis Arraez to second. Nelson Cruz strikes out swinging. Max Kepler singles to shallow center field. Jorge Polanco to second. Luis Arraez scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 4, Red sox 3.