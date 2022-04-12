Boston-Detroit Runs

Tigers third. Akil Baddoo strikes out swinging. Spencer Torkelson doubles to right center field. Dustin Garneau singles to center field. Spencer Torkelson to third. Robbie Grossman grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Bobby Dalbec. Dustin Garneau to second. Spencer Torkelson scores. Jonathan Schoop singles to right field. Dustin Garneau scores. Javier Baez doubles to deep left field. Jonathan Schoop scores. Jeimer Candelario lines out to center field to Kike Hernandez.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Red sox 0.