BOSTON (AP) — Boston College junior Hunter Long, who led all tight ends in yards receiving and catches this season, has declared his eligibility for the NFL draft.

“We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL draft,” coach Jeff Hafley said. “Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”