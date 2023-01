BOSTON (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Boston College rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Notre Dame 70-63 on Tuesday night.

Boston College took its first lead of the game, 62-61, with 1:43 remaining as it closed on a 17-4 run. Prince Aligbe scored six points and Zackery five during the strech.