FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE (4-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ford 18 0-3 4-4 3-9 0 1 4
Soule 23 3-10 3-3 2-3 0 5 9
Dickens 23 5-9 2-2 0-3 2 1 13
Garraud 31 3-7 0-0 2-6 2 2 6
Swartz 30 6-11 2-3 0-5 0 1 15
Konkwo 14 1-1 0-0 4-6 2 1 2
Batts 31 7-10 1-3 3-8 2 2 15
Ivey 28 7-15 5-5 0-2 4 1 23
McQuietor 2 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 32-66 18-22 15-44 12 14 88

Percentages: FG 48.485, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Ivey 4-7, Dickens 1-2, Swartz 1-3, Garraud 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Batts 2, Konkwo 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Garraud 3, Swartz 3, Soule 2, Dickens 2, Konkwo 2, Batts 2, Ivey 2, McQuietor 1)

Steals: 14 (Batts 5, Garraud 3, Ivey 3, Soule 2, Dickens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MASS.-LOWELL (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sears 32 4-9 0-0 3-10 2 2 8
Solis 26 1-3 2-4 2-5 0 3 4
Idom 33 5-9 0-1 0-1 4 4 11
Sanchez 22 1-3 1-2 1-4 2 4 4
Svenne 30 0-6 2-2 0-1 0 2 2
Banwareesingh 12 2-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 5
Price 17 1-5 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Coombs 8 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Edmonds 18 1-8 0-0 0-3 1 2 2
Lofaro 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-50 5-9 7-30 10 19 38

Percentages: FG 3.000, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Idom 1-4, Sanchez 1-2, Banwareesingh 1-2, Sears 0-1, Svenne 0-4, Price 0-3, Edmonds 0-2, Lofaro 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 30 (Idom 7, Sanchez 6, Sears 5, Solis 3, Svenne 3, Edmonds 3, Banwareesingh 2, Price 1)

Steals: 6 (Solis 2, Idom 1, Sanchez 1, Price 1, Edmonds 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Mass.-Lowell 13 11 7 7 38
Boston College 16 26 21 25 88

A_0

Officials_Elizabeth Kuzmeski, Roy Jackson, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens