Boston College 81, Mass.-Lowell 53

Dowdy 1-3 0-0 2, Banwareesingh 1-7 0-2 3, Edmonds 4-15 0-0 10, Finley 2-8 2-2 6, Sanchez 4-9 7-8 16, Carrera 1-1 0-0 3, Ner 1-2 2-2 5, Coombs 2-2 3-4 8, Totals 16-47 14-18 53
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title