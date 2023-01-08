Boston College 77, Florida St. 71, OT

Howard 2-9 0-0 5, Timpson 5-9 4-4 14, Bejedi 7-12 8-10 26, Latson 4-17 2-2 10, Massengill 4-11 0-0 8, Myers 0-2 0-0 0, Gordon 2-5 0-0 4, O'Brien 1-5 0-0 2, Valenzuela 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 26-72 14-16 71
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title