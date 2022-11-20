Skip to main content
Sports

Boston College 73, Providence 64

Archibald 0-4 0-0 0, Olsen 8-13 3-3 19, Crooms 10-16 5-6 25, Farrell 1-8 0-0 3, Scott 1-5 4-6 6, Cook 0-1 0-0 0, Koch 1-3 0-0 2, Sampson 0-1 0-0 0, Huerter 3-10 0-0 9, Totals 24-61 12-15 64

BOSTON COLLEGE (3-2)

Gakdeng 5-7 0-0 10, Daley 3-7 2-3 8, Lacey 3-6 0-0 7, Mair 4-9 4-4 15, Waggoner 2-9 2-3 6, VanTimmeren 3-6 0-2 6, Lezama 2-5 1-1 6, Todd 3-9 8-8 15, Totals 25-58 17-21 73

Providence 14 12 18 20 64
Boston College 14 22 19 18 73

3-Point Goals_Providence 4-16 (Farrell 1-6, Scott 0-1, Koch 0-1, Huerter 3-8), Boston College 6-19 (Daley 0-1, Lacey 1-4, Mair 3-6, VanTimmeren 0-1, Lezama 1-2, Todd 1-5). Assists_Providence 11 (Crooms 4), Boston College 14 (Mair 5). Fouled Out_Boston College Waggoner. Rebounds_Providence 31 (Olsen 7), Boston College 41 (Gakdeng 11). Total Fouls_Providence 19, Boston College 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_842.

More for you
Written By