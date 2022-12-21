Boston College 70, No. 21 Virginia Tech 65, OT

Basile 5-9 2-4 13, Mutts 9-17 0-0 18, Cattoor 2-5 0-0 5, Maddox 4-15 0-0 10, Pedulla 7-16 3-3 18, Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Kidd 0-1 0-0 0, Poteat 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-66 6-9 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title