Boston College 70, Detroit 66

Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Davis 6-19 0-2 15, Oliver 1-3 0-0 3, Phillips 2-8 2-3 6, Stone 8-14 2-2 22, LeGreair 1-1 0-0 2, Moss 1-5 1-1 3, Parks 0-0 2-2 2, Koka 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 7-10 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title