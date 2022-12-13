Boston College 63, Stonehill 56

Bergan 0-0 0-0 0, Sims 7-14 5-8 20, Zegarowski 4-8 1-2 12, Burnett 2-9 1-4 5, Stone 1-8 0-0 3, Mack 2-3 0-0 5, Johnson 3-8 0-0 7, Meuser 0-2 0-0 0, Melis 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 21-58 7-14 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title