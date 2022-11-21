Boston College 59, Wyoming 48

Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 5-13 0-2 11, Dusell 2-7 0-0 5, Maldonado 0-1 0-0 0, Wenzel 0-2 0-0 0, Oden 4-9 0-0 9, Foster 2-3 3-4 7, Reynolds 3-4 2-2 8, Kyman 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 19-48 5-8 48.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title