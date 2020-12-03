FG FT Reb
BOSTON COLLEGE (3-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ford 23 4-9 2-2 3-5 0 1 10
Soule 23 4-9 1-1 4-8 0 4 9
Dickens 34 2-8 2-2 2-5 1 1 6
Garraud 37 2-10 2-2 0-3 3 2 7
Swartz 32 7-17 0-0 3-5 1 2 16
Konkwo 16 1-1 0-0 1-4 0 0 2
Batts 22 0-3 2-2 1-3 0 1 2
Ivey 13 2-4 2-2 0-1 1 2 6
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-61 11-11 17-38 6 13 58

Percentages: FG 36.066, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Swartz 2-8, Garraud 1-5, Dickens 0-3, Ivey 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Garraud 1, Konkwo 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Soule 5, Dickens 5, Ford 3, Swartz 2, Garraud 1, Batts 1)

Steals: 6 (Dickens 3, Soule 1, Garraud 1, Ivey 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PROVIDENCE (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baskerville 20 10-16 0-0 1-6 0 3 20
Geary 29 1-7 1-2 1-3 4 2 3
Orlando 34 2-3 0-0 1-6 3 2 4
Spiwak 28 1-5 3-4 0-0 0 1 5
Williams 31 2-9 0-0 1-4 4 4 4
Cooper 27 1-2 0-0 0-3 0 1 2
Widmeyer 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Sampson 11 2-5 0-0 1-1 1 0 6
Efosa-Aguebor 10 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Fabozzi 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-48 4-6 7-29 12 17 46

Percentages: FG 41.667, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Sampson 2-5, Geary 0-2, Orlando 0-1, Spiwak 0-2, Williams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Baskerville 3, Geary 3, Cooper 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Geary 6, Orlando 6, Cooper 4, Williams 2, Efosa-Aguebor 2, Baskerville 1, Sampson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Williams 2, Baskerville 1, Geary 1, Orlando 1, Cooper 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Providence 9 10 14 13 46
Boston College 20 10 12 16 58

A_0

Officials_Shawn Goode, Ashley Gloss, Pualani Spurlock-Welsh