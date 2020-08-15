https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15486303.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|66
|34.3
|552-1226
|.450
|189-469
|254-313
|.812
|1547
|23.4
|Walker
|56
|31.1
|378-889
|.425
|180-473
|209-242
|.864
|1145
|20.4
|Brown
|57
|33.9
|427-887
|.481
|129-338
|176-243
|.724
|1159
|20.3
|Hayward
|52
|33.5
|350-700
|.500
|85-222
|124-145
|.855
|909
|17.5
|Smart
|60
|32.0
|256-682
|.375
|137-395
|127-152
|.836
|776
|12.9
|Theis
|65
|24.1
|241-426
|.566
|32-96
|87-114
|.763
|601
|9.2
|Kanter
|58
|16.9
|199-348
|.572
|1-7
|70-99
|.707
|469
|8.1
|Wanamaker
|71
|19.3
|162-362
|.448
|37-102
|126-136
|.926
|487
|6.9
|R.Williams
|29
|13.4
|64-88
|.727
|0-0
|22-34
|.647
|150
|5.2
|Waters
|11
|10.8
|14-49
|.286
|4-24
|8-8
|1.000
|40
|3.6
|G.Williams
|69
|15.1
|87-211
|.412
|24-96
|39-54
|.722
|237
|3.4
|Green
|48
|9.8
|63-126
|.500
|9-33
|28-42
|.667
|163
|3.4
|Ojeleye
|69
|14.7
|80-196
|.408
|48-127
|28-32
|.875
|236
|3.4
|Edwards
|37
|9.5
|42-128
|.328
|24-76
|13-19
|.684
|121
|3.3
|Fall
|7
|4.7
|11-14
|.786
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|23
|3.3
|Langford
|32
|11.6
|28-80
|.350
|5-27
|18-25
|.720
|79
|2.5
|Poirier
|22
|5.9
|17-36
|.472
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|41
|1.9
|TEAM
|72
|242.1
|2971-6448
|.461
|905-2487
|1336-1668
|.801
|8183
|113.7
|OPPONENTS
|72
|242.1
|2764-6268
|.441
|851-2504
|1350-1761
|.767
|7729
|107.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|64
|396
|460
|7.0
|200
|3.0
|136
|0
|93
|155
|57
|Walker
|36
|181
|217
|3.9
|268
|4.8
|91
|1
|48
|117
|28
|Brown
|62
|302
|364
|6.4
|118
|2.1
|167
|0
|65
|125
|20
|Hayward
|55
|293
|348
|6.7
|212
|4.1
|96
|0
|38
|96
|22
|Smart
|42
|183
|225
|3.8
|291
|4.9
|162
|1
|101
|103
|29
|Theis
|140
|286
|426
|6.6
|111
|1.7
|219
|0
|37
|54
|84
|Kanter
|163
|268
|431
|7.4
|56
|1.0
|100
|0
|22
|56
|41
|Wanamaker
|22
|122
|144
|2.0
|179
|2.5
|133
|0
|61
|76
|14
|R.Williams
|40
|88
|128
|4.4
|27
|.9
|51
|0
|22
|21
|35
|Waters
|0
|12
|12
|1.1
|16
|1.5
|13
|0
|10
|15
|2
|G.Williams
|59
|119
|178
|2.6
|68
|1.0
|163
|0
|30
|50
|36
|Green
|24
|69
|93
|1.9
|26
|.5
|43
|0
|24
|23
|8
|Ojeleye
|26
|119
|145
|2.1
|37
|.5
|80
|0
|21
|19
|5
|Edwards
|6
|41
|47
|1.3
|24
|.6
|34
|0
|12
|15
|4
|Fall
|1
|14
|15
|2.1
|1
|.1
|7
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Langford
|15
|26
|41
|1.3
|13
|.4
|33
|0
|8
|11
|8
|Poirier
|13
|30
|43
|2.0
|8
|.4
|25
|0
|2
|8
|9
|TEAM
|768
|2549
|3317
|46.1
|1655
|23.0
|1553
|2
|595
|995
|406
|OPPONENTS
|743
|2449
|3192
|44.3
|1613
|22.4
|1487
|0
|514
|1097
|396
