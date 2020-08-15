Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 66 34.3 552-1226 .450 189-469 254-313 .812 1547 23.4
Walker 56 31.1 378-889 .425 180-473 209-242 .864 1145 20.4
Brown 57 33.9 427-887 .481 129-338 176-243 .724 1159 20.3
Hayward 52 33.5 350-700 .500 85-222 124-145 .855 909 17.5
Smart 60 32.0 256-682 .375 137-395 127-152 .836 776 12.9
Theis 65 24.1 241-426 .566 32-96 87-114 .763 601 9.2
Kanter 58 16.9 199-348 .572 1-7 70-99 .707 469 8.1
Wanamaker 71 19.3 162-362 .448 37-102 126-136 .926 487 6.9
R.Williams 29 13.4 64-88 .727 0-0 22-34 .647 150 5.2
Waters 11 10.8 14-49 .286 4-24 8-8 1.000 40 3.6
G.Williams 69 15.1 87-211 .412 24-96 39-54 .722 237 3.4
Green 48 9.8 63-126 .500 9-33 28-42 .667 163 3.4
Ojeleye 69 14.7 80-196 .408 48-127 28-32 .875 236 3.4
Edwards 37 9.5 42-128 .328 24-76 13-19 .684 121 3.3
Fall 7 4.7 11-14 .786 0-0 1-3 .333 23 3.3
Langford 32 11.6 28-80 .350 5-27 18-25 .720 79 2.5
Poirier 22 5.9 17-36 .472 1-2 6-7 .857 41 1.9
TEAM 72 242.1 2971-6448 .461 905-2487 1336-1668 .801 8183 113.7
OPPONENTS 72 242.1 2764-6268 .441 851-2504 1350-1761 .767 7729 107.3

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 64 396 460 7.0 200 3.0 136 0 93 155 57
Walker 36 181 217 3.9 268 4.8 91 1 48 117 28
Brown 62 302 364 6.4 118 2.1 167 0 65 125 20
Hayward 55 293 348 6.7 212 4.1 96 0 38 96 22
Smart 42 183 225 3.8 291 4.9 162 1 101 103 29
Theis 140 286 426 6.6 111 1.7 219 0 37 54 84
Kanter 163 268 431 7.4 56 1.0 100 0 22 56 41
Wanamaker 22 122 144 2.0 179 2.5 133 0 61 76 14
R.Williams 40 88 128 4.4 27 .9 51 0 22 21 35
Waters 0 12 12 1.1 16 1.5 13 0 10 15 2
G.Williams 59 119 178 2.6 68 1.0 163 0 30 50 36
Green 24 69 93 1.9 26 .5 43 0 24 23 8
Ojeleye 26 119 145 2.1 37 .5 80 0 21 19 5
Edwards 6 41 47 1.3 24 .6 34 0 12 15 4
Fall 1 14 15 2.1 1 .1 7 0 1 3 4
Langford 15 26 41 1.3 13 .4 33 0 8 11 8
Poirier 13 30 43 2.0 8 .4 25 0 2 8 9
TEAM 768 2549 3317 46.1 1655 23.0 1553 2 595 995 406
OPPONENTS 743 2449 3192 44.3 1613 22.4 1487 0 514 1097 396